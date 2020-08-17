Jernigan signed with the Jaguars on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jernigan reached a preliminary agreement to sign with Houston in early April, but the deal fell through after a physical exam. He's now signing on with an AFC South rival, one that has a clear need for an interior pass rusher in nickel and dime formations. Jernigan has 17.5 sacks and 47 QB hits in 71 career games, though 13 of those sacks came back in 2014-16 with the Ravens. Injuries limited him to 28 appearances the past three years in Philadelphia.