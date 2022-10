Jones caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.

The 24-year-old worked as the Jaguars' No. 4 wideout with Jamal Agnew (knee) inactive but played only nine offensive snaps. Jones has caught two of three targets for 27 yards this year, and he's likely to remain a member of the gameday roster as long as he continues to play a role on special teams.