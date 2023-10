Jones failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 25-20 win against the Bills.

The 2021 UDFA played 23 offensive snaps but went without a catch for the first time since Week 2. Zay Jones (knee) aggravated his knee injury while Jamal Agnew played just 11 offensive snaps, but Tim Jones still had a minimal role in the passing game with Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley leading the receiving corps.