Jones played five of the Jaguars' 61 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens.

Jones has dressed in every game for the Jaguars this season, but he has logged only three targets in 11 contests and hasn't drawn a look from quarterback Trevor Lawrence since Week 7. He'll continue to have a muted role at receiver while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available for Jacksonville.