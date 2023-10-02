Jones caught his lone target for minus-one yard during Sunday's 23-7 win against Atlanta in London.

The 25-year-old played 59 percent of the offensive snaps and operated as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout with Zay Jones (knee) and Jamal Agnew (quadriceps) sidelined Sunday but had a minimal role in the passing game. Tim Jones played 63 offensive snaps across the past two games but has just three catches for 10 yards, so he won't necessarily see an uptick in production even if Zay Jones and Agnew miss more time.