Jones reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones joined the Jaguars' practice squad in early October after being let go by the Vikings in late September. He made his debut for Jacksonville during Sunday's 30-29 win over Las Vegas, when he played 30 snaps (15 each on offense and special teams) and caught his lone target for 15 yards late in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars are dealing with multiple injuries to their wide receiver corps, including Brian Thomas (ankle), Dyami Brown (concussion), Tim Patrick (groin) and Travis Hunter (knee - IR). As such, Jones could be elevated for the Jaguars' Week 10 AFC South tilt against the Texans.