Jones is expected to serve as the Jaguars' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Falcons in London with Zay Jones (knee) and Jamal Agnew (quadricep) inactive for the contest, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

While Zay Jones was sidelined during the Week 3 loss to the Texans, Tim Jones and Agnew shared the No. 3 receiver role, with the former recording a 2-11-0 line on three targets over 24 snaps and the latter finishing with a 4-49-0 line on five targets over 39 snaps. Behind starters Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, the Jaguars have Jacob Harris and Parker Washington available as receiver depth, but the latter two have combined for just seven offensive snaps all season. With that in mind, Tim Jones should have a fairly clear path to seeing ample playing time, though he won't necessarily rank as a high-priority target in the passing game while sharing the field with Ridley, Kirk and tight end Evan Engram.