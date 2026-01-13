The Jaguars signed Jones to a reserve/future contract Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones played in every regular-season game for the Jaguars between 2022 and 2024, but he got into just four games (two with Minnesota and two with Jacksonville) this regular season. He logged one catch for 15 yards on one target while working primarily on special teams. Jones was also elevated for Sunday's wild-card loss to Buffalo and recorded three special-teams snaps before reverting to the practice squad Monday. With a reserve/future contract in hand, he'll have a chance this offseason to make a case for a roster spot.