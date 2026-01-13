The Jaguars signed Jones to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Jones played full 17-game slates for the Jaguars from 2022 through 2024, but he got into just four contests (two with Minnesota and two with Jacksonville) during the 2025 regular season. He logged one catch for 15 yards on one target while working primarily on special teams. Jones was also elevated for Sunday's wild-card loss to Buffalo and recorded three special-teams snaps before reverting to the practice squad Monday. With a reserve/future contract in hand, he'll have a chance this offseason to make a case for a roster spot.