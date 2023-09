Jones caught two of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 37-17 loss to Houston.

The 2021 UDFA played just eight offensive snaps and wasn't targeted across the first two weeks of the season, but he played 24 snaps Sunday with Zay Jones (knee) inactive. Even if Zay Jones misses additional time, Tim Jones is unlikely to be a major factor in the offense if Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley remain healthy.