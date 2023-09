Jones played two offensive snaps during Sunday's 31-21 win at Indianapolis.

The 25-year-old suited up as Jacksonville's No. 5 wideout with Elijah Cooks (coach's decision) and Parker Washington (coach's decision) inactive, but Jones' role was limited to special teams. He caught three passes for 30 yards while appearing in all 17 games last season and may have similar offensive production in 2023.