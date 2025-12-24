Patrick (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Patrick may have picked up the injury during the Jaguars' Week 16 win over the Broncos, when he caught his only target for 11 yards while playing 18 offensive snaps. His ability to practice in a limited capacity indicates that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and he would avoid an injury tag for Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Colts if he were to practice fully by Friday. Patrick has caught 10 passes (on 16 targets) for 120 yards and two touchdowns over his last six games.