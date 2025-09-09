Patrick didn't receive a target during Sunday's 26-10 win against the Panthers.

The 31-year-old was acquired by the Jaguars in late August and played seven offensive snaps in his team debut, which ranked fifth among Jacksonville's wideouts. Patrick delivered back-to-back seasons of 700-plus receiving yards with Denver in 2020 and 2021, but after a couple lost seasons due to injuries, he had a lesser role in Detroit last year and appears poised to work as more of a reserve wideout for Jacksonville in 2025.