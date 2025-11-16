Patrick finished Sunday's 35-6 win over the Chargers with three catches (on four targets) for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Patrick saw an expanded role on offense for a second straight game due to the absence of Brian Thomas (ankle). Patrick finished Sunday's game with the second-most targets on the Jaguars behind Jakobi Meyers (six), and the former helped give the Jaguars a three-score lead early in the fourth quarter, when he caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence. Thomas was limited in practice during Week 11 prep, so Patrick's snap count on offense would take a hit in Week 12 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 23 if the former is cleared to return.