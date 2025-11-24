Patrick failed to catch any of his four targets during Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against the Cardinals.

The 32-year-old hauled in a season-high three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown last week versus the Chargers, but he was unable to get on the same page as quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday. Patrick hasn't been consistently involved in Jacksonville's passing game and has seven catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns through 10 contests this year.