Patrick has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a groin injury, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Patrick sustained the injury in the third quarter, and the injury was deemed severe enough by medical staff to keep the veteran wide receiver sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game. Parker Washington and Dyami Brown will see more rotational snaps at wide receiver with Patrick done for the day. Patrick will finish with one catch for 22 yards on one target.