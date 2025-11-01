Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Ruled out for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patrick (groin) won't play Sunday against Las Vegas.
Patrick injured his groin against the Rams in Week 7. The Jaguars were on bye last week, but that didn't provide enough time for Patrick to fully recover, though he did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week. Austin Trammell was signed to the active roster off Jacksonville's practice squad Friday and could get some offensive snaps in Patrick's absence.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Ruled out due to groin injury•
-
Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Secures first TD of 2025•
-
Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Just one catch vs. San Francisco•
-
Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Quiet in Week 3•
-
Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Fills depth role in Jags debut•