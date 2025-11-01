default-cbs-image
Patrick (groin) won't play Sunday against Las Vegas.

Patrick injured his groin against the Rams in Week 7. The Jaguars were on bye last week, but that didn't provide enough time for Patrick to fully recover, though he did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week. Austin Trammell was signed to the active roster off Jacksonville's practice squad Friday and could get some offensive snaps in Patrick's absence.

