Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Traded to Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lions are trading Patrick to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
This seemingly clears the way for rookie Isaac TeSlaa to become Detroit's No. 3 receiver after scoring three touchdowns during the preseason. Patrick, meanwhile, likely will start off fifth on Jacksonville's depth chart at wide receiver, behind Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown and Parker Washington, although