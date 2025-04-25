The biggest move of the NFL Draft will lead to one of the biggest questions for Fantasy managers. The Jaguars traded with the Browns on Thursday night, moving up from No. 5 overall to No. 2 to select Colorado's Travis Hunter. Now, we have to wait to see what position the two-way star will play.

The details of the trade are that Cleveland sent the No. 2 overall pick, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick to Jacksonville for No. 5 overall, a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick. The Jaguars made the deal to get Hunter, who is arguably the best overall player in this year's NFL Draft and played wide receiver and cornerback in college.

In the NFL, he's expected to still play both positions, but reports indicate his primary spot in Jacksonville will be receiver. ESPN reported that the Jaguars will give Hunter "a heavy dose of the wide receiver position while still playing him at his more natural position on defense."

We'll see how this looks in training camp, but Fantasy managers should view Hunter as a No. 3 receiver heading into the season. He looked awesome on offense in 2024 with 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games.

Jacksonville will use Hunter as the No. 2 receiver opposite Brian Thomas Jr., and this is a tremendous duo for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and new coach Liam Coen. In redraft leagues, you should plan to select Hunter as early as Round 6. And he's a top-five overall pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.

Lawrence, who had a disappointing 2024 at 16.7 Fantasy points per game, should be considered a sleeper this season with the addition of Hunter. Lawrence is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.

I don't view Hunter as a negative for Thomas, who should be considered a borderline first-round pick in all leagues. He was a star to close his rookie campaign in 2024 with at least 16.6 PPR points in each of his final six outings and averaged 22.8 PPR points over that span.

For now, this trade is good news for Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku in Cleveland. We expected both to lose value when the Browns were expected to draft Hunter, but Jeudy and Njoku should see a heavy dose of targets from Joe Flacco, depending on what else happens during the NFL Draft.

And for more on Travis Hunter, you can read what my colleague Dan Schneier wrote here. Schneier watched a lot of Hunter All-22 and is a massive fan of his projection as a receiver -- comping him to one of Fantasy Football's best receivers.