Brock (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 32-year-old cornerback played 14 games between the Titans and Cardinals last season, recording 50 tackles and five pass breakups, but he will sit out for the entire 2020 campaign. CJ Henderson, Tre Herndon and D.J. Hayden are expected to round out the team's cornerback corps this year.