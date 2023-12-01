Etienne (ribs) remained limited at practice Friday.

Etienne will have one more chance to upgrade to full participation and avoid the final injury report Saturday before the Jaguars host the Bengals on Monday Night Football. He briefly left the Week 12 win over Houston in the first half with what was deemed a chest injury at the time, but Etienne promptly returned and handled his usual heavy workload, finishing with 86 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches. If Etienne's volume is impacted Monday, D'Ernest Johnson and possibly Tank Bigsby would be in line for additional touches against a Bengals defense that's allowing 4.6 yards per carry.