Etienne rushed the ball 16 times for 50 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Broncos. He added four receptions on five targets for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Etienne wasn't particularly efficient in his capacity as a rusher or a receiver, but he still managed a solid performance on 20 total touches while benefiting from the absence of Bhayshul Tuten (finger). His longest gain on the ground nearly resulted in a touchdown, as he went for 24 yards midway through the second quarter before being tackled at the three-yard line. Etienne then managed to reach the end zone on Jacksonville's second possession of the second half, catching a short pass before making a defender miss in the opening field for a 10-yard trip to the end zone. Etienne has been inefficient as a runner this season, but he has 10 total touchdowns across his last seven games to remain a very consistent fantasy contributor.