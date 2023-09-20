Etienne (cramps) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Houston.

Etienne missed out on a few snaps in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs, though it probably didn't cost him many fantasy points with Jacksonville looking to throw at that point. He'll continue as the team's lead back in the home opener this Sunday, after taking 30 of the 39 RB carries and eight of the 10 targets in back-to-back road games to start the season. Etienne's 76 percent snap share through two weeks is similar to what he took on last season after the Jaguars traded James Robinson to the Jets.