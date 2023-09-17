Etienne (cramps) rushed 12 times for 40 yards and caught two of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Kansas City but dealt with cramps in the fourth quarter, Mia O'Brien of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Etienne had a near monopoly on touches out of the backfield while in the game, as D'Ernest Johnson accounted for only one carry and one target while Tank Bigsby didn't register a touch. If his issue was indeed related to cramping, Etienne's availability for a juicy Week 3 matchup with the Texans shouldn't be impacted, but the starting running back's practice status during the week will be worth monitoring.