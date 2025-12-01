Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Can't get going in easy win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Etienne rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Titans. He added one reception on one target for 13 yards.
The Jaguars dominated the game on the scoreboard, but their offensive showing wasn't all that impressive. The running game was the primary culprit, as Etienne matched his lowest yard per rush mark of the season, and his longest gain on the ground went for only six yards. The lone positive was that he worked as the clear lead back ahead of Bhayshul Tuten, though Etienne did cede several carries around the goal line to the rookie.
