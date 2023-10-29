Etienne returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers after leaving for a brief spell in the third quarter to be evaluated for an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

After limping off the field on the Jaguars' first possession of the third quarter, Etienne headed into the medical tent on the sideline to get his ankle checked out. Tank Bigbsy came off the bench and fumbled on his third carry of the drive, but Etienne received the green light to return to the field on the Jaguars' ensuing possession. Etienne looks like he'll be able to finish the game as Jacksonville's top back, and the team's upcoming Week 9 bye should afford him some extra time for his ankle to heal up.