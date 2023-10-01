Etienne rushed 20 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

Etienne struggled to find much room to run, with his long gain on the ground going for just seven yards. While he's yet to put together consecutive big games this season, Etienne garnered 23 touches for the third time in four appearances. His consistent role offers a decent floor ahead of the Bills' trip to London to play the Jags in Week 5.