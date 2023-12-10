Etienne (ribs) is likely to play against the Browns on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Etienne has been dealing with an injury to his ribs since getting hurt against Houston in Week 12, but he was able to suit up last Monday in a loss to Cincinnati and appears set to do so again Sunday against Cleveland. The talented running back is likely to have quarterback Trevor Lawrence available to get the ball to him, as Lawrence is trending toward playing despite dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Etienne has only one 100-yard rushing game on his ledger this season, but he's established a reliable floor with at least 70 all-purpose yards in all but three of his 12 contests thus far.