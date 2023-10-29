Etienne rushed 24 times for 79 yards and ran in a two-point conversion while catching three of six targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Steelers.

After rushing for two touchdowns in each of Jacksonville's previous three games, Etienne scored the first receiving touchdown of his career on a 56-yard catch in the third quarter and immediately followed that up by running in a two-point conversion. Shortly prior to that productive sequence, Etienne had left the game to be evaluated for an ankle injury. The 24-year-old running back set a new career high in receiving yards and would have topped 80 rushing yards for the third time this season had he not combined for minus-4 yards on three carries on Jacksonville's final possession. His productivity after returning suggests Etienne's ankle scare is unlikely to impact his availability moving forward, especially with a Week 9 bye providing extra rest before a Week 10 home game against the 49ers.