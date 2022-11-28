Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne will likely have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Injures foot Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Limited opportunity in Week 10 loss•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Tops 100 yards, scores twice•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Runs through Denver•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade•