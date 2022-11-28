Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports.

The report relays that Etienne told John Shipley of Jaguar Report after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, per ESPN.com, coach Doug Pederson indicated that Etienne could have returned to the game, but noted, "I just don't want to risk it with him right now." With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the running back avoided a major setback with his foot in Week 12.