Etienne rushed nine times for 23 yards and caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Friday's 24-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

Etienne suited up after sitting out Jacksonville's preseason opener, but he was held in check by Cleveland's defense. Fellow running back James Robinson (Achilles) didn't suit up for this one but has been splitting first-team reps with Etienne in practice, so the Jaguars seem likely to employ a backfield timeshare when the games start to count. Jacksonville's next preseason game will be Aug. 20 against the Steelers.