Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets into end zone in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Etienne carried the ball 16 times for 58 yards and a touchdown and caught two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 36-29 loss to the Texans.
The fourth-year RB produced the Jaguars' last score of the afternoon on a six-yard run in the third quarter, giving the team a 29-10 lead that shockingly evaporated in the fourth. Etienne ended a four-game TD drought in the process, and on the season he's amassed 786 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) through nine contests. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 11 against the Chargers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Largest workload in 2025•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Just nine touches Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Stymied in Week 6 loss•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Tallies 58 total yards in win•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Rips through 49ers' defense Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Salvages day with TD•