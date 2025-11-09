Etienne carried the ball 16 times for 58 yards and a touchdown and caught two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 36-29 loss to the Texans.

The fourth-year RB produced the Jaguars' last score of the afternoon on a six-yard run in the third quarter, giving the team a 29-10 lead that shockingly evaporated in the fourth. Etienne ended a four-game TD drought in the process, and on the season he's amassed 786 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) through nine contests. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 11 against the Chargers.