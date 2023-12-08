Etienne (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Etienne was listed as questionable ahead of this past Monday's game against the Bengals with the same injury, but the running back proceeded to suit up and played 63 percent of the offensive snaps in the 34-31 overtime loss, finishing with 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries to go with four catches for 34 yards. Though he missed out on some practice reps this week while managing the injury, the Jaguars haven't suggested that he's at any real risk of sitting out against Cleveland. The Jaguars could end up leaning more heavily on the Etienne-led ground game than usual Week 14 if quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) -- who is also listed as questionable -- isn't able to play through the injury he suffered in Monday's loss.