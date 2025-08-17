Etienne rushed three times for 24 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against the Saints.

All four of Etienne's touches came on Jacksonville's second drive after Tank Bigsby played the first drive, though both possessions featured the rest of the team's healthy starters, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Etienne and Bigsby appear headed for a timeshare in the regular season, though rookie fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten is pushing to crack that rotation and helped his case by scoring a second-quarter touchdown with the backups Sunday. Etienne's standing in the Jaguars' backfield competition is unlikely to change in the team's preseason finale against the Dolphins on Saturday.