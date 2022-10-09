Etienne received 10 carries for 71 yards and caught three of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to Houston.

Etienne and James Robinson (10 carries for 27 yards) split the backfield work nearly evenly again, but it was the former who finished with the better fantasy line for the second week in a row. One of the bigger busts in fantasy through four weeks, Etienne's big game brings his combined yardage average up to 67.8 through five weeks, albeit with no touchdowns. Robinson (four total touchdowns) could maintain superior fantasy value as he is the preferred back near the goal line, but the two backs could see their stocks move in opposite directions if recent results are any indication of future value. It will be interesting to see if head coach Doug Pederson gives Etienne more early-down work in a tough divisional matchup against the Colts next Sunday.