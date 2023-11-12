Etienne rushed nine times for 35 yards and caught two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

Etienne finished with fewer than 12 carries for the first time this season as Jacksonville abandoned the run after getting down big. The starting running back's touchdown streak ended at four games and seven scrimmage touchdowns in a game that also saw Chrisitan McCaffrey's touchdown streak snapped at 17 games. The 6-3 Jaguars will likely have a more favorable game script at home against the 3-6 Titans in Week 11, which should lead to a larger workload for Etienne.