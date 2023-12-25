Etienne rushed six times for 12 yards and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers.

Etienne saw his touch count decrease for the third week in a row, but this time it was due to an undesirable game script that had the Jaguars starting the second half down 20-0. The Clemson product didn't help the situation when given opportunities, finishing with a per-carry average well below four yards for the fourth time over his last five starts. Etienne's fantasy value is heavily tied to his usage, and his recent decline in touches makes him a riskier play than usual against Carolina on Dec. 31.