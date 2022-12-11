Etienne rushed the ball 17 times for 32 yards in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans.
Etienne accounted for 17 of Jacksonville's 22 carries by skill position players, but he turned in another disappointing performance. His longest gain of the day went for only seven yards, and he was not targeted for the first time in a full game this season. Etienne has now failed top 55 rushing yards in four consecutive contests and also hasn't found the end zone in that span.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Kept in check in Week 13 loss•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Likely to play Week 13•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: On track for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Remains limited in practice•