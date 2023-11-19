Etienne rushed the ball 14 times for 52 yards in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Titans. He added three receptions on three targets for seven yards.

Both matchup and game script combined to work against Etienne in the easy win, as the Titans' defense tilts opposing offenses to the air. As a result, Trevor Lawrence attempted 19 passes in the first half while the Jaguars jumped out to a two-score lead. While playing from ahead and running out the clock, Jacksonville then elected to get Tank Bigsby significantly involved in the final two quarters. That left Etienne with another unproductive game, as he has picked up only 103 total yards combined across the last two weeks, though he should see more involvement in a Week 12 divisional showdown with the Texans.