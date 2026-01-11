Etienne carried the ball 10 times for 67 yards and caught all five of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 27-24 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round Sunday.

The 26-year-old back capped his first playoff appearance since 2022 with a 14-yard TD catch from Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter that briefly gave Jacksonville a 24-20 lead, but which left over four minutes on the clock for Josh Allen to answer back. Etienne heads into potential free agency this offseason having produced 1,399 scrimmage yards and a career-high 13 TDs (seven rushing, six receiving) over 17 regular-season games, and he could draw significant interest from teams in need of backfield help if the Jags elect to let him walk away.