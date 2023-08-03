Jaguars' running back coach Bernie Parmalee indicates that he's seen improvements from Etienne as the 2023 season approaches, Alessandra Pontbriand of news4jax.com reports. "Really his all-around game (has improved)," Parmalee noted of the 2021 first-rounder. "His reads, which he has done a phenomenal job this year. Pass (protection), he has really taken that to a new level."

After missing his entire rookie campaign due to a foot injury, Etienne played in all 17 regular-season games in 2022, en route to logging 220 carries for 1,125 yards and five TDs to go along with 35 catches (on 45 targets) for 316 yards. This coming season, the 24-year-old remains entrenched atop a Jacksonville RB depth chart that also includes rookie third-rounder Tank Bigsby, JaMycal Hasty, D'Ernest Johnson and Snoop Conner. In that context, an uptick in production from Etienne in his third year as a pro is plausible, considering his big-play potential in the team's Trevor Lawrence-helmed offense.