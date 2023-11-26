Etienne rushed 20 times for 56 yards while catching four of six targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans.

Etienne exited for a few minutes in the first half to be evaluated for a chest injury, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, but he returned to the game and was stuffed from the 1-yard line on the final play before halftime. Jacksonville worked it down to the 1-yard line again in the third quarter, and Etienne was again denied on 1st-and-goal before the Jaguars went to the air for a go-ahead Calvin Ridley touchdown. Etienne has at least 17 touches in nine of 11 games as the clear top option in Jacksonville's backfield, but he has exceeded 56 rushing yards only once in his last six games heading into a Week 13 home game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.