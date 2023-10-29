Etienne was diagnosed with an ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers and is questionable to return.

Etienne carried 15 times for 61 yards and caught one of two targets for an 11-yard gain before limping off the field following a play on the Jaguars' first possession of the second half. The extent of his ankle injury isn't known, but if Etienne is unable to finish the contest, the Jaguars will get by with Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson and JaMycal Hasty as their running backs for the rest of the day.