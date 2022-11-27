Etienne was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a foot injury.

Etienne missed last season with a Lisfranc injury, but hadn't missed any games heading into Week 12. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, the 2021 first-rounder had carried twice for three yards. With newcomer Darrell Henderson inactive, JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner are next up for the Jaguars' carries versus Baltimore.