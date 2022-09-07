Etienne and James Robinson are in line to share work in Sunday's season opener against the Commanders, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

While Etienne worked as the Jaguars' top back throughout training camp, Robinson has continued to progress from a torn left Achilles that he suffered Dec. 26. Per DiRocco, Robinson -- who isn't listed on the Jaguars' Week 1 injury report -- isn't expected to be limited Sunday, with his workload dependent on game flow and how he feels as the contest unfolds. Etienne is still expected to see his fair share of work versus Washington, and given the element of speed he brings to the table, the 2021 first-round pick remains the upside play in Jacksonville's backfield.