Etienne carried the ball eight times for 44 yards and caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams.

While the fourth-year back was effective with his touches, Etienne got phased out of the game plan in the second half after the Jaguars fell behind 21-0 before halftime. Heading into the team's Week 8 bye, Etienne sports an impressive 594 scrimmage yards and three total TDs through seven contests.