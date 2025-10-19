Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Just nine touches Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Etienne carried the ball eight times for 44 yards and caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams.
While the fourth-year back was effective with his touches, Etienne got phased out of the game plan in the second half after the Jaguars fell behind 21-0 before halftime. Heading into the team's Week 8 bye, Etienne sports an impressive 594 scrimmage yards and three total TDs through seven contests.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Stymied in Week 6 loss•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Tallies 58 total yards in win•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Rips through 49ers' defense Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Salvages day with TD•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Rings up receiving TD in loss•
-
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Makes statement in Week 1 win•