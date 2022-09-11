Etienne rushed four times for 47 yards and caught two of four passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Commanders.

Etienne ripped off a couple of big runs despite getting just four carries in his 2022 debut. The 2021 first-round pick did cough up the ball once, but it was recovered by Jacksonville, so this wasn't a "doghouse" scenario with new head coach Doug Pederson. In fact, Etienne had been touted as the Jaguars' lead back heading into the season, even when James Robinson (Achilles) returned from his major injury. The latter made a speedy recovery, and not only suited up Sunday, but may have taken the starting job away from Etienne after getting 12 touches for 69 yards and two short touchdowns. Etienne's managers have to anxiously wait for next week's matchup against the Colts to see if the back's fantasy value can recover from this shocking dud.