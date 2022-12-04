Etienne rushed 13 times for 54 yards and secured all three targets for 12 yards in the Jaguars' 40-14 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Etienne was able to overcome his questionable designation due to a foot injury and was reasonably productive with his opportunities. However, game script eventually turned completely away from the ground attack, leaving Etienne with a much lighter workload than ideal. The second-year back's next opportunity to build his numbers back up comes in a tough Week 14 road battle against the Titans.