The Jaguars selected Etienne in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 25th overall.

Etienne (5-foot-10, 215 pounds) was an incomparably explosive running back at Clemson, where he produced 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns on just 686 carries (7.2 YPC), and he logged a 40-yard dash around the 4.45-second mark at the Clemson Pro Day. New coach Urban Meyer clearly prioritized adding speed at running back, where James Robinson is good but for reasons unrelated to his speed. It's not clear where Robinson fits into Jacksonville's plans going forward, but Etienne should prove one of the league's most explosive runners on a per-touch basis, especially with Trevor Lawrence opening up new possibilities in the passing game.